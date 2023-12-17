Man arrested in antisemitic attack outside Georgetown synagogue

A man was arrested in an antisemitic attack outside a D.C. synagogue on Sunday.

Officers arrested Brent Wood for allegedly shouting an antisemitic phrase and spraying a foul-smelling substance on two people outside the Kesher Israel Congregation on N Street in Georgetown just before 9:30 a.m.

Sources told News4 that the suspect was yelling, “Gas the Jews."

The victims were not physically hurt.

Wood, whose last known address is in Toledo, Ohio, is charged with simple assault and resisting arrest.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate or bias-motivated crime.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned the incident, issuing a statement that reads in part, “There is simply no excuse for these antisemitic acts. None of this is normal and no one should think this is okay… It is incumbent upon all of society to push back against antisemitism and other forms of hate.”