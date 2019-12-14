Man Arrested in Abduction, Robbery of Maryland Woman

A 26-year-old man accused of abducting a woman from her Waldorf, Maryland, home and forcing her to withdraw money from ATMs has been arrested, police say.

Marc Christopher Brown Jr., of Waldorf, faces charges including kidnapping, robbery, first-degree assault and home invasion, Charles County Police say.

Brown broke into the victim's home and was inside when she came inside Wednesday evening, police say. He then bound the woman's hands and forced her into her own car, police say.

The suspect drove her to ATMs, where he made her withdraw money.

Eventually, Brown left the woman, barefoot and with her hands bound, in a remote area of Accokeek, police say. A passerby saw her and called police.

Officers connected Brown to another burglary, where he allegedly backed the victim's car into the front doors of the AMF Waldorf Lanes bowling alley, the sheriff's office said. He got out of the car and walked to an ATM inside the bowling alley but left after he found that it didn't work.

Police are still searching for the victim's car. The car is a black, four-door, 2010 Toyota Camry with the Maryland plates 6BM 3802. It has damage to the rear.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. A reward of as much as $1,000 is available.