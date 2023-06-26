Silver Spring

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to grab toddler from mall playground

Police say a 2-year-old and his 8-year-old brother were inside the mall on Colesville Road and Fenton Street in Silver Spring when their mother noticed a man watching the children as they played. 

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to abduct a toddler from the playground of a busy mall in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Friday. 

Jeffery Akame, 32, is accused of attempted kidnapping and second-degree assault.

Moments later, the man grabbed the toddler. Authorities said the older brother tried to stop the man before their mother jumped in, taking her sons to safety, and the suspect allegedly took off up the escalator. 

The victim’s mother called 911. After police and mall security reviewed surveillance video, they were able to track down the suspect.

This article tagged under:

Silver SpringMarylandMontgomery County
