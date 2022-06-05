Northwest DC

Man Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats, Barricading Himself in Northwest DC: Police

Police say a man made bomb threats in the Glover Park neighborhood at 2300 block 41st Street NW.

By Briana Trujillo

Generic caution tape with police lights in the background.
Shutterstock

The D.C. Department of Behavioral Health was servicing a man “who needed assistance” in a Northwest apartment when he allegedly made threats and barricaded himself Sunday, according to police. 

The barricade took place in the Glover Park neighborhood at the 2300 block of 41st Street NW shortly before 1 p.m. Authorities said the situation ended and the scene was clearing out in a tweet around 5:30 p.m.

Police arrested the man, who they say threatened harm with a knife and made bomb threats. 

It is unclear why the man initially required help.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Please keep in mind that we will have many police and emergency services in the area. Events like this can take significant time, so we appreciate your patience as we seek to safely address this concern and work with neighbors in the area,” police said.

This article tagged under:

Northwest DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us