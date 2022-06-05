Man Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats, Barricading Himself in Northwest DC: Police

The D.C. Department of Behavioral Health was servicing a man “who needed assistance” in a Northwest apartment when he allegedly made threats and barricaded himself Sunday, according to police.

The barricade took place in the Glover Park neighborhood at the 2300 block of 41st Street NW shortly before 1 p.m. Authorities said the situation ended and the scene was clearing out in a tweet around 5:30 p.m.

Police arrested the man, who they say threatened harm with a knife and made bomb threats.

It is unclear why the man initially required help.

“Please keep in mind that we will have many police and emergency services in the area. Events like this can take significant time, so we appreciate your patience as we seek to safely address this concern and work with neighbors in the area,” police said.