Man Accused of Stabbing Friend to Death Inside BJ's Wholesale Club in Alexandria

A man was arrested over the weekend after police say he stabbed and killed another man inside a BJ's Wholesale Club in Alexandria, Virginia. The suspect's family told News4 the victim was a friend.

Rakibul Fakir, 33, was charged in the murder of 29-year-old Abiy Zemene, police said. Fakir stayed at the store in the 100 block of S Van Dorn Street until the detectives arrived to investigate shortly after the stabbing on Saturday evening.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Fakir’s family told News4 he and Zemene were friends for a long time.

Fakir’s family is from Bangladesh and said they came to the United States searching for a better life. But the suspect's brother said Fakir got involved in drugs.

"I don't know. I haven't seen him, and I know he had a drug problem … he was drug addict," Fakir's brother said.

Fakir's sister said she kicked her brother out of her place about a year ago.

"I kick him out from our life, you know? … Because he didn't listen to us," she said.

The motive in the killing remains unknown.

Fakir is being held in jail without bond.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.