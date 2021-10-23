A 73-year-old man has died after he was shot at an ATM in Falls Church, Virginia, during an attempted robbery, police said days after the attack.

A young man seen attacking the victim on surveillance footage is now wanted for murder, Fairfax County Police Public Affairs Director Anthony Guglielmi.

Guglielmi said he was “devastated” to share that the victim died on Saturday. He didn't detail when the victim died.

The victim had stopped to use an ATM at a bank in the 2900 block of Annandale Road about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, while he was on his way to work. A young man approached him and tried to rob him, police said.

The man was shot in the chest, police said.

The shooter, described as a young man with distinctive black and white sneakers and a large backpack, ran away without taking money or property, police said.

The victim wasn’t found until nearly an hour later when a bicyclist passed by about 6:15 a.m., police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The attempted robbery and shooting were a "heinous, disgusting act," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said.

The suspect got away either on foot or in a car, police said. A car was seen on surveillance video but it's unclear how they were related.

Officers were seen searching a light-colored Jeep near a Wells Fargo bank. The parking lot was blocked off by yellow police tape.

