Man, 22, Fatally Shot in DC as Homicides Spike

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in Southeast D.C.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of 25th Street SE about 1:30 p.m. and found a victim who had been shot. D.C. Fire and EMS responded and found that he had no signs consistent with life.

He has been identified as Deshaun Gladden of Southeast D.C.

There was no information immediately available regarding a suspect or motive. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or submit a tip anonymously by texting 50411.

Gladden's death came days after the District's homicide rate hit its highest level in 18 years.