Magruder High School Students Return 4 Days After Shooting

Students at Magruder High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, are returning to school Tuesday, four days after a student was shot on campus.

Members of the school community plan to wear school colors, navy, gray and white, to show support in the wake of the on-campus shooting Friday that left a 15-year-old fighting for his life.

The victim remains in critical condition, authorities said Monday.

Thank you to our MCPS family and community for getting this started! Colonels, please wear navy blue, white and grey this Tuesday #MagruderStrong pic.twitter.com/hmKGls3jgm — Magruder Colonels (@MagruderHS) January 23, 2022

Tuesday will be a half-day to give students an opportunity to speak with counselors. Students didn’t come to school Monday due to a pre-planned planning day for teachers.

Students will have an extended advisory period to “help them process, cope, and learn from Friday’s events,” assistant principal Dr. Sofía Vega-Ormeño said on social media.

Steve Alston Jr., 17, was charged as an adult with attempted second-degree murder, felony assault and weapons offenses after allegedly shooting another student in a bathroom, allegedly over an ongoing dispute. The incident led to a lockdown that went on for hours.

Alston told authorities he bought parts for the 9 mm ghost gun online and assembled it with a friend, a prosecutor said in court Monday. The judge ordered the suspect held without bond and granted a request that he be held at a juvenile facility.

Alston is being held without bond at a juvenile facility. The case is being heard in an adult court now, but there is a chance a judge could decide to handle it in juvenile court.