Magruder High School Students Return 4 Days After Shooting

Students at Magruder High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, are returning to school Tuesday, four days after a student was shot on campus.
Members of the school community plan to wear school colors, navy, gray and white, to show support in the wake of the on-campus shooting Friday that left a 15-year-old fighting for his life.
The victim remains in critical condition, authorities said Monday.
Tuesday will be a half-day to give students an opportunity to speak with counselors. Students didn’t come to school Monday due to a pre-planned planning day for teachers.
Students will have an extended advisory period to “help them process, cope, and learn from Friday’s events,” assistant principal Dr. Sofía Vega-Ormeño said on social media.
Steve Alston Jr., 17, was charged as an adult with attempted second-degree murder, felony assault and weapons offenses after allegedly shooting another student in a bathroom, allegedly over an ongoing dispute. The incident led to a lockdown that went on for hours.
Alston told authorities he bought parts for the 9 mm ghost gun online and assembled it with a friend, a prosecutor said in court Monday. The judge ordered the suspect held without bond and granted a request that he be held at a juvenile facility.
The case is being heard in an adult court now, but there is a chance a judge could decide to handle it in juvenile court.