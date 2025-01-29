Lunar New Year activities to ring in the Year of the Snake in the DC area

Lunar New Year is a 15-day holiday welcoming spring and celebrating the new year on the lunar calendar. This year, it begins on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

In the Chinese zodiac, 2025 is the Year of the Snake, according to the National Museum of Asian Art.

Lunar New Year is celebrated widely in Vietnam, South Korea and Thailand. Residents of countries across Asia choose to celebrate Lunar New Year in a variety of ways and may follow a different zodiac.

Festivities are ramping up throughout the D.C. area. One of the most notable celebrations is the District’s annual Chinese Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown.

In Maryland, MGM National Harbor’s latest conservatory features a Lunar New Year-inspired display available for viewing until March 30, and a special Lunar New Year menu at Ginger until Sunday.

D.C. Chinese Lunar New Year Parade

The parade will begin Sunday at 2 p.m.

Taking the Metro to Gallery Place-Chinatown is the easiest way to see the fun sights and the various cultural and community performers. The event caps off with a grand firecracker show in the middle of H Street.

More ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in D.C.

Lunar New Year Family Celebration

Sat., Feb. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kogod Courtyard in Smithsonian American Art Museum

The SAAM’s 11th and final year of showcasing the ways different Asian cultures celebrate the Lunar New Year. Attendees will enjoy dance and musical performances, crafts, traditional Chinese and Korean art demonstrations and family-friendly activities. The Courtyard Café will offer special holiday treats for purchase.

National Ballet of China: Chinese New Year (A Ballet in Two Acts)

Wed., Jan. 29 to Sun., Feb. 2 starting at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the Kennedy Center

With its fusion of Western ballet and Chinese culture, the National Ballet of China tells the story of a family’s Chinese New Year celebration set to Tchaikovsky’s treasured Nutcracker score. The event will feature live music from the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra and National Children’s Chorus. Tickets start at $30 excluding fees.

Lunar New Year Market

Sat., Feb. 3 from 3-7 p.m., National Museum of Asian Art, Arts and Industries Building

This year the National Museum of Asian Art is hosting an early evening market with hands-on activities, lion dances, food, artisans and makers and more. Tickets are free but registration in advance is recommended.

Celebrating Lunar New Year in Northern Virginia

Lunar New Year Celebration

Sat., Feb. 8 from 6-8 p.m., 12055 Government Center Pkwy, Fairfax, Virginia

Join in as the Twin Lakes Golf Course transforms into a vibrant hub of Lunar New Year festivities with live performances and food trucks from local vendors. The event is free but children must be accompanied by a registered adult.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Sat., Feb. 1 from 1-3 p.m., Tyson’s Corner (Lower Level, near Wasabi)

The celebration, hosted by the AACC and Tysons Corner Center, features a variety of cultural performances including Indonesian and Nepali dances. Festive activations will be available from stories like Lush, Macy's and Sephora.

Celebrating Lunar New Year in Maryland

Lunar New Year’s Celebration

Sat., Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., College Park City Hall

Attendees can enjoy traditional music, dances, martial arts demonstrations and drums to celebrate the holiday. Crafts and a book giveaway for children will be included with food from local Asian eateries. Free parking will be available in the Downtown College Park Parking Garage during the event's duration.

Lunar New Year Celebration at Tanger National Harbor

Fri., Feb. 7 from 5-7 p.m., National Harbor

The inaugural celebration features a lion dance performance throughout the center, and educational elements to honor and celebrate the rich culture and traditions of the Lunar New Year. All TangerClub members will receive red envelopes with special store offers, and Gold and Platinum members will receive Tanger/store gifts.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Sat., Feb. 15 from 1-4 p.m., Frederick Community College

Prepare to immerse yourself in vibrant traditions, cultural performances and delicious ethnic cuisine while creating magical memories with your family and friends. Take pictures with lion dancers, partake in kids' activities and stop by vendor tables starting at 1 p.m. Entertainment begins at 2 p.m.

