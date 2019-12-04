Special Agent Shoots USPS Worker at Virginia Post Office

The shooting was reported about 9 a.m. Wednesday at the post office in Lovettsville

A special agent shot a U.S. Postal Service employee at a Virginia post office Wednesday morning, officials confirmed, although it wasn't immediately known what led up to the incident.

The shooting was reported about 9 a.m. at the post office at 15 N. Church St. in Lovettsville, in Loudoun County.

The USPS Office of Inspector General (OIG) said an OIG special agent was "involved in a critical incident which resulted in the agent discharging his firearm."

The postal worker was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

"This is an ongoing investigation and no further details can be released at this time," a statement from the USPS Office of Inspector General said.

The post office reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

