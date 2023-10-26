Loved ones demand justice for woman pushed into traffic and killed on U Street

Dozens of people gathered in the District to remember a woman killed during a night out on U Street NW.

Friends, family and members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered for a vigil in honor of A'nee Roberson, a transgender woman who was deliberately pushed into the path of an oncoming van, according to police.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 14, D.C. police were flagged down by witnesses who said a woman had been assaulted and then struck by a van. The driver remained on the scene.

Detectives are still searching for the person responsible for her death.

A vigil held Wednesday night drew mourners on the sidewalk outside of Nellie's Sports Bar on U Street to remember Roberson, who used her strength to make others feel welcome and accepted. Many had tears in their eyes as her father, Gary, described his love for his child and his reaction to learning of Roberson's gender identity when she was 13.

"'Don't hide. One thing you’re never going to do is be in the closet, OK?,' and they took those words, and grew with those words," he said. "A'nee, up until last week, was the way she wanted to be."

Those who gathered held pink candles as activists mingled with friends and even some people who did not know Roberson but wanted to show their horror and outrage at her murder.

"We fight with dignity," Iya Dammons of D.C. Safe Haven said at the vigil. "We fight discrimination at an all-time high. We belong to our people."

Police have released images of a man described as a person of interest in Roberson’s murder. Detectives would also like to hear from any businesses along U Street that may have video of any aspect of this crime.