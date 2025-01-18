Live coverage: Crowds expected for the People's March in DC Saturday

What to Know Thousands are expected to march and rally in D.C. before before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Demonstrators will gather at 10 a.m., march to the Lincoln Memorial, and then hold a rally and fair there this afternoon.

Organizers prepared for up to 50,000 participants, according to a permit filed with the National Park Service

Rain showers are possible at the beginning of the march amid temps in the 40s. Here's the Storm Team4 forecast.

Saturday is the first of several busy days on downtown D.C.'s streets. D.C.'s Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday Peace Walk & Parade will also take place in Southeast.

Several Metro stations and several streets will be closed on Sunday and Monday for the inauguration.

Eight years after the Women's March drew thousands of protesters to D.C. ahead of President Donald Trump's first inauguration, the same planners are bringing crowds together again today for the People's March.

Several grassroots groups will descend on the District for a march and rally amid cold weather that's only expected to get colder.

Organizers say the march and rally are part of a long-term resistance strategy to proposed policies of the incoming Trump Administration.