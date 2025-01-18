Photos: See the signs carried at the People's March

The People's March drew thousands of people to D.C. ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration.
The march organizers said they wanted to bring together a coalition of groups interested in a range of issues, including racial justice, abortion rights, LGBTQIA+ rights, women's equality, the environment and climate change.
Photos of signs at the march show the diverse set of issues that brought people out.
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Activists move a Trump baby balloon as thousands of protesters representing a variety of rights groups gather for The People’s March on Washington on January 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Activists were rallying in opposition to the incoming Trump administration’s policy objectives two days before the presidential inauguration. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Protesters rally during the “People’s March on Washington” in Washington, DC, on January 18, 2025, ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. Demonstrators claim that Trump will infringe on the rights of women, immigrants, and the LGBT community. (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER / AFP) (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters rally during the “People’s March on Washington” in Washington, DC, on January 18, 2025, ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. Trump’s January 20 inauguration falls on the Martin Luther King, Jr., Holiday, celebrating the January 15, 1929, birth of the civil rights leader. Demonstrators claim that Trump will infringe on the rights of women, immigrants, and the LGBT community. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Silver Ware Sidora (center) participates in the “People’s March on Washington” on January 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Activists were rallying in opposition to the incoming Trump administration’s policy objectives two days before the presidential inauguration. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Protesters representing a variety of rights groups gather for a march on January 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Activists were rallying in opposition to the incoming Trump administration’s policy objectives two days before the presidential inauguration. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Wendy Penner wears a sign on her hat as thousands of protesters representing a variety of rights groups gather for a march on January 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Activists were rallying in opposition to the incoming Trump administration’s policy objectives two days before the presidential inauguration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Protestors representing a variety of rights groups join the “People’s March on Washington” on January 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Activists were rallying in opposition to the incoming Trump administration’s policy objectives two days before the presidential inauguration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Protestors representing a variety of rights groups walk along the Reflecting Pool near Washington Monument during the “People’s March on Washington” on January 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Activists were rallying in opposition to the incoming Trump administration’s policy objectives two days before the presidential inauguration. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Protestors representing a variety of rights groups attend the “People’s March on Washington” on January 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Activists were rallying in opposition to the incoming Trump administration’s policy objectives two days before the presidential inauguration. (Photo by Bryan Woolston/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: Protestors representing a variety of rights groups begin to gather for the “People’s March on Washington” on January 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Activists were rallying in opposition to the incoming Trump administration’s policy objectives two days before the presidential inauguration. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)