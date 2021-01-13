List: Road Closures, Parking Restrictions as DC Clamps Down Before Inauguration

Washington, D.C., is locking down near the U.S. Capitol, White House and National Mall, bracing for the possibility of further unrest before and on Inauguration Day.

Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, numerous streets will be closed and cars left parked within certain perimeters will be stuck there until after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration on Jan. 20, authorities say.

Crews are set to start installing barriers Wednesday, potentially impacting residents, anyone who parks a vehicle downtown and businesses expecting deliveries.

More information on closures and restrictions is expected Wednesday, the DowntownDC Business Improvement District says.

D.C. residents still trying to get over last week's attack on the city are bracing for the potential of more violence. News4's Cory Smith spoke with local residents and leaders who are urging the government not to forget about the people who live here.

Streets Closures, Parking Restrictions in DC for Inauguration

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, crews will begin installing fencing and barriers to create a perimeter around the White House, bordered by:

K Street Northwest

14 th Street Northwest

Street Northwest Constitution Avenue Northwest

19th Street Northwest

At 8 a.m. Thursday, all parking garages and loading docks in the White House zone will be restricted.

Any vehicle remaining in any parking garage or loading dock within that zone after 8 a.m. on Thursday, will be stuck there until inauguration concludes, authorities say.

The restrictions apply to residential and commercial buildings. Business deliveries must receive special screening at an off-site facility.

The U.S. Capitol Police Advise these streets will be closed until after Inauguration: