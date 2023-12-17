Liquor license moratorium moves forward for Northwest DC street near nightlife

A popular D.C. nightlife area could be under a liquor license moratorium next year after a community organization filed a petition.

D.C.’s Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration said this week it would comply with the Westminster Neighborhood Association’s request to not approve new liquor licenses in the 1900 block of 9th Street NW. This would mean a pause on new bars or clubs opening in the area just south of the crowd-drawing U Street.

Neighbors like Tania Shand have been vocal about the state of their neighborhood and why they believe the move is necessary.

“There’s noise, there’s trash, there’s crime, there’s break-in[s],” Shand said.

It’s the bars that don’t follow the law that are to blame, she said.

“What do you want the neighbors to do?” Shand asked.

News4 obtained a draft of the moratorium published this week. It included rules for prospective businesses and detailed that the pause could last up to three years.

Thomas Abeb, owner of Right Spot Bar & Lounge on 9th Street, said he’s added extra security to help with the rise in crime, but he isn’t sure if a moratorium is the right step.

“Investment into our city is very important, and [allowing liquor licenses] could mean so many potential investors to come to the city and you know, be interested to this area, to make it better to the city,” Abeb said.

The changes could go into effect as soon as May of next year. First, there will be a 30-day public comment period followed by a 90-day window for the D.C. Council to override the decision.

Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau and other leaders previously expressed support for the moratorium.