Photos: LightUP Fest Brings 1 Million Lights to Loudoun County

LightUP Fest is now illuminating the One Loudoun town center in Ashburn, Virginia, bringing brilliant displays comprised of from more than a million lights across 20 acres of land. Organizers say the exhibition is one of the largest on the East Coast and combines traditional Chinese lanterns with state-of-the-art lighting technology.

You'll find 77 different installations, as well as performances each night from acrobats, dancers and musicians, food available for purchase and hands-on activities including calligraphy, portrait sketching and rice carving for all ages.

Local

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 3 hours ago

Mom Says Couple Saved Boy Having Seizure Along I-295 on Christmas Day

Washington DC 2 hours ago

String of Purse Snatchings Under Investigation in Northwest DC

LightUP Fest is open now through Jan. 2 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids ages 3-12; kids younger than three get in free. Discounted family packages and special rates for students and seniors, and admission is free on Tuesdays for all first responders and active-duty military with proper ID. Note that LightUp will open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 for a tree lighting.

26 photos
1/26
Lights of the World, Phoenix 2017
2/26
Lights of the World, Phoenix 2017
LightUP Fest is now illuminating the One Loudoun town center in Ashburn, Virginia, bringing brilliant displays comprised of from more than a million lights across 20 acres of land. Organizers say the exhibition is one of the largest on the East Coast and combines traditional Chinese lanterns with modern lighting technology. (Note: This image was taken in Phoenix in 2017 but features the same lights at One Loudoun.)
3/26
Tommy McFly
LightUp Fest features four major themes: Tour of Fantasy, Freedom America, Mysterious East and Magical World. The fest is open nightly through Jan. 2 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., but is dependent on weather. Organizers recommend you check LightUp Fest's Facebook page or website before heading out if you're unsure about the weather; any updates will be be posted by 3 p.m.
4/26
Tommy McFly
You'll find 77 different installations, as well as performances each night from acrobats, dancers and musicians, food available for purchase and hands-on activities including calligraphy, portrait sketching and rice carving for all ages.
5/26
Tommy McFly
Admission is $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids ages 3-12; kids younger than three get in free. Discounted family packages and special rates for students and seniors, and admission is free on Tuesdays for all first responders and active-duty military with proper ID. Parking is free.
6/26
Tommy McFly
The exhibition is outside, so dress warmly and wear proper footwear to walk on a field. Note that LightUp will open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 for a tree lighting.
7/26
Tommy McFly
8/26
Tommy McFly
The “Freedom America” light structures present various American landmarks such as the Capital Building, Mount Rushmore and the Stature of Liberty.
9/26
10/26
Tommy McFly
11/26
12/26
Tommy McFly
13/26
Tommy McFly
14/26
Tommy McFly
15/26
Tommy McFly
16/26
Tommy McFly
17/26
Tommy McFly
18/26
Tommy McFly
19/26
Tommy McFly
20/26
Tommy McFly
21/26
Tommy McFly
22/26
Tommy McFly
23/26
Lights of the World, Phoenix 2017
(Note: This image was taken in Phoenix in 2017 but features the same lights at One Loudoun.)
24/26
Lights of the World, Phoenix 2017
(Note: This image was taken in Phoenix in 2017 but features the same lights at One Loudoun.)
25/26
Lights of the World, Phoenix 2017
(Note: This image was taken in Phoenix in 2017 but features the same lights at One Loudoun.)
26/26
Lights of the World, Phoenix 2017
(Note: This image was taken in Phoenix in 2017 but features the same lights at One Loudoun.)

More Photo Galleries

Google Search Terms That Defined DC in 2019
Google Search Terms That Defined DC in 2019
Williamsburg 69-Car Pileup
Williamsburg 69-Car Pileup
Gallery: Single-Family Home: 4BD, 3.5BA: $1.2 Million
Gallery: Single-Family Home: 4BD, 3.5BA: $1.2 Million
Townhouse: 3BD, 2.5BA: $879,000
Townhouse: 3BD, 2.5BA: $879,000
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us