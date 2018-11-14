Photos: LightUP Fest Brings 1 Million Lights to Loudoun County

LightUP Fest is now illuminating the One Loudoun town center in Ashburn, Virginia, bringing brilliant displays comprised of from more than a million lights across 20 acres of land. Organizers say the exhibition is one of the largest on the East Coast and combines traditional Chinese lanterns with state-of-the-art lighting technology.

You'll find 77 different installations, as well as performances each night from acrobats, dancers and musicians, food available for purchase and hands-on activities including calligraphy, portrait sketching and rice carving for all ages.

LightUP Fest is open now through Jan. 2 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids ages 3-12; kids younger than three get in free. Discounted family packages and special rates for students and seniors, and admission is free on Tuesdays for all first responders and active-duty military with proper ID. Note that LightUp will open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 for a tree lighting.