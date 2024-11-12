LGBTQ+ crisis hotline sees 700% surge in calls, spike in pranks post-election

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

On Nov. 6, one day after the 2024 election, one LGBTQ+ crisis hotline says it saw 700% more calls than normal.

It's a record number of crisis calls for the Trevor Project's suicide prevention hotline -- and a sign of how the 2024 election results are impacting young members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"When you have your identity questioned in, say, the highest office, or policymakers are questioning your identity or whether or not you have a place to live in the world, that can really impact your wellbeing," said Kevin Wong, a spokesperson for the Trevor Project.

Wong said the organization has also been dealing with a spike in prank calls, with more people calling in, not for help, but to harass the hotline volunteers.

"It's heartbreaking," Wong said. "Our counselors put in a lot of volunteer time every day to make sure that LGBTQ+ young people are being supported in their darkest moments."

Wong says their work continues, and they're providing support to anyone who needs it.

The organization has an online social community for LGBTQ+ teens and young adults, provides trainings and educational resources for professionals, and advocates for more inclusive policies in government. You can learn more here.

The Trevor Project phone lines are open 24/7. There is also an online chat service option and a texting option for those who are hesitant to call a hotline.

Data released by the FBI this fall shows why many in the LGBTQ+ community are worried. There's been a spike in hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people in recent years.

The numbers also show hate crimes tend to spike the highest every June, during Pride Month.

This past August in Dupont Circle, cellphone video captured several Shake Shack employees beating a gay customer. The victim, Christian Dingus, told News4 that right before the attack, a restaurant employee had confronted him for kissing his partner.

"I didn't fight back at all, immediately just went into the fetal position to protect myself," Dingus said. "If we were a straight couple, he probably wouldn't have broken us up for kissing in the back of a restaurant."

In the last week of October, at the U Street McDonald's, D.C. Police say a large group of people attacked a gay man and called him a homophobic slur. The victim managed to call 911 and facetime his partner.

Video obtained by News4 shows a liquid being thrown at the man.

And the week of the election, a group of Salisbury University students were charged with luring a gay man to an apartment and assaulting him.

But the increase in hate crimes means organizations like the Trevor Project and the D.C. LGBTQ+ center are working harder than ever to support people in need.

The D.C. LGBTQ+ Center is open on 14th Street every day except Sunday, and offers free food, clothing, peer support groups and therapy for trauma survivors.

"I think it's so important that these spaces exist. I care so deeply about each member of our community and especially the folks that are on my caseload," said Jocelyn Jacoby, a therapist and anti-violence program director at the Center.

"We have a lounge area where, if people want a place to feel safe and feel in connection with the community, that they can do so," Jacoby said.

The center also has a list of crisis resources on its website.

If you or a loved one needs mental health assistance, take a look at our list of mental health resources here.

