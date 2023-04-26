Maryland

Letter Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint in Montgomery County

By Gina Cook

NBC Washington

An armed suspect robbed a mail carrier in Olney, Maryland, police say.

The U.S. Postal Service worker was in the 3100 block of St. Florence Terrace shortly after 2 p.m. when the suspect went up to the letter carrier and took their keys, Montgomery County police said.

The suspect, who was wearing a mask and had a gun, ran off toward Old Baltimore Road, police said.

Police are searching for the suspect.

The postal worker was not hurt.

