Laurel Police Searching for Missing Woman

She was reported missing Sunday and was last seen Friday

By Allison Hageman

A woman has been missing from Laurel, Maryland, since Friday, police say.

Lauren Kingsbury, 25, was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen in the 14000 block of Korba Place at about 12:30 p.m., according to the Laurel Police Department.

Police describe Kingsbury as a Black woman who stands 5 feet tall and 8 inches and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes as well as tattoos. She was wearing grey sweatpants, a dark-colored shirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-498-0092 or email LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

