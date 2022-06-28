Landscaper Killed in DC Road Rage Shooting: Authorities

A man working as a landscaper was shot and killed in what authorities believe was a road rage shooting Saturday in D.C. The victim's widow says he was shot after an argument over leaf blowing.

Police say Jason Ford, 45, was sitting in a landscaping truck on the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE, off of Corcoran Street, when he was shot by someone on a scooter.

News4 spoke briefly by phone Monday with Ford’s widow, Tonya, who said she believed the dispute began when someone was aggravated by leaf blowing and then returned to the area.

“I just don’t understand this,” she said. “They’re just killing for nothing.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tonya said she was married to Ford for 11 years, and that he leaves behind two adult children.

His widow added that Ford was working for a company called Torres Landscaping.

“The guy shot… the driver of the landscaping truck because there was a gun introduced into the situation,” police Chief Robert Contee said. “That just blows my mind, the fact that we are, in our communities, we’re seeing so many firearms.”

Police have not released information about a potential suspect.