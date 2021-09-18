Capitol Security Tight as Group Supporting Insurrections Prepares to Rally in DC

Thousands of police officers are patrolling the streets near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Saturday in preparation for a crowd of demonstrators to rally in support of Jan. 6 defendants.

The Justice for J6 rally has law enforcement on high alert after the insurrection and other incidents near the Capitol.

"We're not taking any chances," U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said Friday.

A tall fence reinforced by concrete barriers is blocking free access to the People’s House and National Guard members are on standby — but they won’t be armed, officials said.

Rally organizer Matt Braynard, a former staffer for President Donald Trump who now runs a group called Look Ahead America, says he wants a peaceful demonstration.

The rally is set to begin at noon on Union Square, about a block west of the Capitol. It is permitted for 700 attendees.

Alexis Wittman was near the rally site hours before the event was set to begin. She brought a sign that says "it's not a crime to hold a sign."

"I have friends cautioning, 'be careful, be careful,' but you can't let that keep you from your freedoms," Alexis Wittman said. "I can be here and be a force for good if something does happen."

Both the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police said they’ll have “all hands on deck.”

Police from local departments in Maryland and Virginia were called in to assist, including Anne Arundel, Fairfax, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, officials said.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said his department sent a large platoon to D.C., the numerous Capital area agencies are collaborating successfully and officials ran through mock scenarios.

“We're part of this national capital region. This is important to the entire area,” he said. “What happened on January 6 can't happen again.”

U.S. Capitol Police posted photos showing dozens of officers being sworn in on a closed street.

Manger said there has been “chatter” about potential threats or violence at the rally.

“It's tough to say whether they're credible or not. We don't know with any certainty, but what we do know is that this chatter that we heard prior to January 6 obviously turned out to be,” Manger said.

Manger said potential violence between those counter-demonstrators and the rally participants is a big concern for his department. One of the three counterprotest groups has had a history of clashes, he said. He did not specify or say the name of the group.

One counterdemonstration is planned about a mile away at Freedom Plaza, near the White House. Organizers say they planned the competing DC Means Don't Come rally "to remind the world that DC isn’t welcome to fascists."

