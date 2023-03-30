Joint Base Andrews Locked Down for Report of Man With a Gun

Joint Base Andrews is locked down after a report of a man with a gun near base housing.

A white man with a purple sweatshirt and black shorts and carrying an apparent AR-15-style rifle was seen about 2:30 p.m., JBA posted on Facebook.

No deaths or injuries have been reported, and no shots were fired, according to JBA.

People have been told to stay away from base housing and shelter in place while they search for the man.

