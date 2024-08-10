Jayden Daniels dazzles in Commanders preseason debut

Jayden Daniels came to Washington with a Heisman Trophy in one hand and a mountain of hype on his back.

And in his Commanders debut, the rookie quarterback delivered.

Daniels took the field for the opening drive of the preseason opener against the Jets and led the Commanders offense on an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. He capped it off by calling his own number for a three-yard scamper into the end zone.

As cool as it was for the quarterback to run it in for the TD, Daniels’ best play of the drive came on a 42-yard deep shot down the right sideline to receiver Dyami Brown. Jets cornerback Carrick Bernard-Converse was in good position on the play, though Daniels put the ball to Brown’s outside shoulder and the receiver made a strong grab to bring it in.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Watch the throw — this is seriously high-level passing.

Jayden Daniels launches it DEEP on his second throw



📱: Stream #WASvsNYJ on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tGSoMxc4gI — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2024

After the score to take the lead on the opening drive, Daniels was done for the day. He finished with two completions on three attempts for 45 yards and the rushing touchdown.

In Washington, where the quarterback position has been as bare as the Sahara for multiple decades, Daniels’ first performance will excite the masses of burgundy and gold fans.

While it’s important to note it was just a preseason game, and just one drive at that, there is real reason for excitement. Daniels has all the tools — good arm, quick release, smooth as a runner and smart in the pocket — but perhaps more significant are his off-field habits.

He’s a football junkie. He gets to the practice facility before most of his teammates. Maybe before all of his teammates. He’s not consumed by social media or clout chasing. By all accounts, he keeps a pretty low profile.

Being a quarterback isn’t just about throwing with anticipation and avoiding sacks. Being a quarterback is being the center of a football franchise’s universe.

Daniels seems ready for all of it.