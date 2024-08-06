Chopper4 video: ‘FedEx' removed from Washington Commanders stadium

Several months after FedEx ended its naming rights agreement for the Washington Commanders’ stadium, crews finally removed the shipping company’s name from the former FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

The stadium had been called FedExField since 1999, about two years after it was completed, according to the team.

FedEx pulled out of the naming rights agreement two years early; it wasn't due to expire until 2026. The team announced the decision in February.

The team is still searching for a new partner for the stadium naming rights — and still searching for a new stadium site.