Jackie Kennedy's Former Georgetown Mansion Listed for $26.5M

A historic property in Georgetown where Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and other notable figures once lived is on the market for $26.5 million.

With a total of 13 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, the estate on N Street NW is a combination of three residences connected through secret passageways.

(Credit: Sean Shanahan)

Several prominent Americans have lived in the grand federal style home at the center of the property, including former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, former mayor of Georgetown Thomas Beall, former U.S. Secretary of War Newton D. Baker, and Miss America 1951 Yolande Fox.

Jacqueline Kennedy and her sister Lee Radziwill are shown leaving the Georgetown home. (Credit: Getty Images)

The home was built in the 18th century and is recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.

Some of its most notable features include a grand main reception hall, original fireplace surrounds, and elegant moldings.

(Credit: Sean Shanahan)

There's also a spacious primary suite that features parquet flooring, a private balcony overlooking the rear gardens and a spa-like bathroom.

(Credit: Sean Shanahan)

In 2017, the home was connected with two others on N St NW, creating more than 16,000 square feet of interior space.

A garage and tunnel connect the lower level of the center property at 3017 N Street with 3009 N Street to create three-car garage parking.

The 3009 home was built in 1950 as a modernist brick and concrete home, and features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and three half baths, as well as a grand Italianate entertaining room on the main floor.

(Credit: Sean Shanahan)

Perhaps the best feature of the second home is its rooftop terrace with views of the Washington Monument.

(Credit: Sean Shanahan)

The third home, at 3003 N St NW, was built in 1880 and has five bedrooms, three full baths and one half bath. It features oak herringbone flooring, a gourmet kitchen and elegant moldings.