If you are a prostate cancer or traumatic injury survivor, both mental and physical recovery can feel like an uphill battle in the dark. Fortunately, you are not alone.

Reconstructive surgery is an option for a range of conditions, including traumatic injuries; cancers of the prostate, kidney and bladder; non-cancerous urinary tract conditions; birth defects and complications from surgery.

“For men, we emphasize improving health and quality of life. This includes addressing urinary symptoms, sexual function, testosterone management and functional aspects after prostate cancer, which includes returning penile function and continence recovery to help with getting back to a fulfilling everyday life,” said Dr. Michael Witthaus, medical director of genitourinary reconstruction and clinical assistant professor of surgery at University of Maryland Capital Region Health.

How Do These Surgeries Work?

Urinary reconstruction surgery is most commonly performed in men to correct urethral stricture, or the narrowing of the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder through the penis and out of the body.

For those who have had traumatic pelvic injuries, such as a pelvic fracture, or radiation therapy or prostate surgery, the urethra may become too narrow and cause difficulty with urination. In some severe cases, urine flow may be completely stopped by a narrowed urethra, causing an inability to urinate. Urologists and surgeons try to help patients recover from these situations with reconstructive surgery that repairs areas of the urinary tract.

With new technologies, doctors can perform safe, minimally invasive procedures that help patients recover faster from surgery and undergo less post-operative pain. Some reconstructive surgeries use robotic technology, which means that the surgeon uses small incisions and robotic instruments with precision to allow the surgeon to complete the surgery with minimal discomfort. By repairing and reconstructing parts of the urethra and nearby organs, patients are often able to make a full recovery from their injury or prostate cancer.

A Note For Men About Prostate Cancer Screening

Prostate cancer can be treated effectively if it is caught early, and medical professionals encourage those at risk for prostate cancer to get regular screenings.

According to Dr. Daoud Dajani, director of genitourinary oncology at University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Health, African American men are at a higher risk for more advanced and aggressive cancers, including prostate cancer, than other groups. Prostate screenings can detect cancer early, before symptoms appear, increasing the chances for positive outcomes. Talk to your doctor about prostate screening or contact UM Capital Region Health to schedule an appointment.

