‘It came at us real fast': Why so many are shopping for gifts last minute

If you haven’t finished all of your holiday shopping yet, you’re not alone.

It’s last call for holiday shopping. At Tysons Corner Center, one of the busiest shopping malls in the area, you’ll find many braving the crowds to check off the last few items on their wish lists.

“I’m shopping for me,” Julie Moore said. “I’m done with everybody else. It’s my turn.”

News4 asked customers what they thought of the crowds at the mall on Monday.

“It’s crazy,” Moore said. “I didn’t expect it to be this busy on a Monday morning.”

The National Retail Federation expects holiday shopping to see a 2.5 to 3.5% boost this year over last year, with about 157 million people choosing to shop this past Saturday, known as ‘Super Saturday.’

However, those last couple days before the big day are prime shopping times, too.

“I still have a lot to go,” Rithany Sam said.

There is no shame in being a last minute shopper this year. Retail experts actually say that since Thanksgiving fell so late, the holiday shopping season is a lot shorter than it should be.

“It just kind of came on us real fast,” Ayo Omololu said. “I looked up last week and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Christmas is here.’”

The NRF believes online shopping is driving the boost in holiday retail sales.

“I thought it maybe wouldn’t be as busy because of the online shopping, so I was surprised,” Moore said.

However, many still opt for an in-person experience.

“I’m just an instant gratification person,” Sam said.

Whichever way you choose to shop, all that matter is that the gifts make it under the tree for Christmas Day.