Washington Mystics assistant General Manager Maria Giovannetti is giving News4 a look at life in the WNBA Bubble, or as it’s being called: the Wubble!

In part two of “Inside the Wubble,” Giovannetti gives us behind the scenes access into game day preparation.

Previously, Giovannetti showed News4 how life looks like with her wife and daughter in the Wubble in Florida.

Washington Mystics assistant GM Maria Giovannetti is giving News4 a behind the scenes look at life inside the WNBA Bubble, or as it’s being called: the Wubble.