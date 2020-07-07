What to Know Join News4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist as he leads a discussion on racism, police and how Black Lives Matter became a movement

Inequality in America: A Call to Action airs Thursday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4

You can also watch the live stream here

Protests in the United States have put a spotlight on the effects of racism and racial injustice.

Now, calls for change are being led by the group Black Lives Matter.

But what does that look like? The group explains their calls to “defund the police.” And we’ll hear what local police unions have to say about calls for reform.

Join News4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist as he leads a discussion on racism, police, and how BLM became a movement.

Guests include:

April Goggans – Black Lives Matter

Prof. Marcia Chatelain – Georgetown University

Chelsea Fuller – Movement For Black Lives

Lee Holland – Montgomery County Police Union (FOP Lodge 35)

Gregg Pemberton – DC Police Union

News4 reporters Tracee Wilkins and Scott MacFarlane

See our previous special on inequality in America, which aired on June 11:

