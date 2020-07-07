What to Know
- Join News4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist as he leads a discussion on racism, police and how Black Lives Matter became a movement
- Inequality in America: A Call to Action airs Thursday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4
- You can also watch the live stream here
Protests in the United States have put a spotlight on the effects of racism and racial injustice.
Now, calls for change are being led by the group Black Lives Matter.
But what does that look like? The group explains their calls to “defund the police.” And we’ll hear what local police unions have to say about calls for reform.
Local
Join News4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist as he leads a discussion on racism, police, and how BLM became a movement.
Watch Inequality in America: A Call to Action on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4.
Guests include:
- April Goggans – Black Lives Matter
- Prof. Marcia Chatelain – Georgetown University
- Chelsea Fuller – Movement For Black Lives
- Lee Holland – Montgomery County Police Union (FOP Lodge 35)
- Gregg Pemberton – DC Police Union
- News4 reporters Tracee Wilkins and Scott MacFarlane
See our previous special on inequality in America, which aired on June 11: