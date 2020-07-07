Inequality in America

Inequality in America: A Call to Action

Watch on NBC4 or the live stream here on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

A Black Lives Matter banner hangs on the fence around the White House to protest the death of George Floyd, on June 10, 2020.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

What to Know

  • Join News4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist as he leads a discussion on racism, police and how Black Lives  Matter became a movement
  • Inequality in America: A Call to Action airs Thursday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4
  • You can also watch the live stream here

Protests in the United States have put a spotlight on the effects of racism and racial injustice.

Now, calls for change are being led by the group Black Lives Matter.

But what does that look like? The group explains their calls to “defund the police.” And we’ll hear what local police unions have to say about calls for reform.

Join News4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist as he leads a discussion on racism, police, and how BLM became a movement.

Watch Inequality in America: A Call to Action on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4.

Guests include:

  • April Goggans – Black Lives Matter
  • Prof. Marcia Chatelain – Georgetown University
  • Chelsea Fuller – Movement For Black Lives
  • Lee Holland – Montgomery County Police Union (FOP Lodge 35)
  • Gregg Pemberton – DC Police Union
  • News4 reporters Tracee Wilkins and Scott MacFarlane

See our previous special on inequality in America, which aired on June 11:

News4 aired a special broadcast Thursday night, "Inequality in America: A Call to Action," a panel discussion on racism and policing. News4’s Aaron Gilchrist hosted.

This article tagged under:

Inequality in AmericaBlack Lives Matterblm
