In-person early voting begins Friday in Virginia. Residents have two big options for casting their ballot before Election Day on Nov. 3.

The in-person early voting period runs from Friday, Sept. 18 to Saturday, Oct. 31 in Virginia.

Early voting is available at your local registrar’s office or a satellite voting location in your county or city, the Virginia Board of Elections says.

Go here to find an early voting location in your county or city.

Some major sites in Northern Virginia that open Friday include:

Loudoun County: Office of Elections, Leesburg

Fauquier County: Office of the General Registrar, Warrenton

Prince William County: Office of Elections, Manassas

Arlington County: Courthouse Plaza

For those who don't want to vote in-person, absentee ballots will be sent to all voters who have requested a ballot by mail. If you want to vote by mail, you need to request a mail-in ballot by Oct. 23.

Whether you vote in-person or by mail, first, check that you’re registered to vote. If you’re not registered, you have until Oct. 13 for your registration application to be received online or postmarked. Note that Virginia does not allow people to register to vote on Election Day.

Voters will be able to pick president, members of the Senate as well as Congress. There will also be constitutional amendments and local races on the ballot.

One calls for changes to the process for drawing congressional and assembly districts.

Another would exempt the vehicles of disabled veterans from sales taxes.

Gov. Ralph Northam tried on Tuesday to reassure Virginians that voting by mail is safe and that election security is a top priority for the state.

The Democratic governor made the comments Tuesday while highlighting steps the state is taking to protect absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic, which include using drop boxes for early voting and putting barcodes on absentee ballot envelopes to track when they are delivered.

“We all share the priority of ensuring free and fair elections,” Northam said.

His comments come amid a sustained effort by President Donald Trump to attack the integrity of mail voting.

Virginia is one of several states offering ways for voters to verify the status of their ballot online. The Virginia Department of Elections' citizen portal shows when an absentee ballot request has been received, when a ballot has been sent and when the ballot has been received by a local election office. Lawmakers also recently approved Northam's proposal to spend $2 million for prepaid postage for all absentee ballots.

Northam said so far 790,000 people have requested absentee ballots, which will start going out on Friday. He said in the 2016 presidential election, there were a total of 566,000 votes cast absentee.

Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in Virginia by more than 200,000 votes in that election, and the state is not considered to be competitive this year.

___

