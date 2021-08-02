Maryland

In Baltimore, Panhandler Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver

By Associated Press

Police in Baltimore are investigating a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a panhandler, according to a Sunday report.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the man was struck on a city roadway shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Police told the newspaper that the man was panhandling in the middle of Mulberry Street when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver then sped off.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not disclosed.

A police investigation is ongoing.

