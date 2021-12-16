‘I'm Sorry, But I Gotta Go': DUI Suspect Flees Stop in Virginia, Sheriff Says

A man suspected of driving under the influence in Stafford County, Virginia, apologized to police before trying to flee his second DUI arrest this year, the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy pulled over a man driving a black BMW who was allegedly trespassing at Hope Springs Marina in Stafford about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Jesse Davis, 47, of Stafford, had slurred speech and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, according to the release

Davis said he was lost, officials said.

Deputies told Davis to get out of the car for a field sobriety test, but he refused, officials said.

Davis allegedly said, “I’m sorry, but I gotta go,” then drove off.

Sherriff’s deputies chased Davis for a half-mile. He reached 55 mph before he stopped, less than a minute after fleeing, officials said.

Davis is charged with a DUI, eluding and drinking while driving, officials said.

“The apology did not mitigate his charges or his bond,” the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

It is Davis’ second DUI charge within five years. He was previously arrested in a DUI in October, officials said.