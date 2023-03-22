IKEA Opening New Store at Pentagon Centre

There won’t be Swedish meatballs at the new Ikea opening this summer in Arlington, Virginia.

Instead, the Plan and Order store will offer interior design planning and furniture orders, according to an IKEA release. The store will be located at 1201 S. Hayes Street in the Pentagon Centre.

“We are on a journey to bring the IKEA experience closer to our customers in city centers. We’re excited to introduce the IKEA Arlington Plan & order point, giving customers a more convenient way to shop our affordable home furnishing products and solutions,” IKEA U.S. CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer Javier Quiñones said.

MORE: The IKEA Arlington Plan & order point is different from the traditional large-format IKEA stores and will only offer items for delivery. https://t.co/qggGOBrGVb — Jummy Olabanji (@JummyNBC) March 22, 2023

IKEA’s Plan and Order stores are dedicated to helping customers design bedrooms, kitchens, and living rooms, according to the Plan and Order point FAQ.

The furniture can be ordered during a free design appointment at the store and then later delivered to a customer’s home. The items will not be available to take home the same day, the FAQ said.

Previously, the closest IKEA locations to D.C. were in College Park, Maryland and Woodbridge, Virginia. The release said the new location "is more conveniently located to better meet the needs of Metro D.C. customers."

The store will be accessible by the Blue or Yellow Metro lines, Metrobus and car.

The Arlington store will be about 5,000 square feet. It will not offer a restaurant because of its smaller size, the FAQ said.