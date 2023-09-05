‘I couldn't move at all': Police search for man accused of striking woman on the head outside Tenleytown Metro station

A young woman attacked while waiting for the elevator outside of the Tenleytown-AU Metro station in July says she's still afraid to be in the area. Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

The victim, whom NBC Washington is identifying as KP, said she was returning home alone from a cookout on July 3 about 9 p.m. when she was attacked from behind at the station at 4501 Wisconsin Avenue NW.

"I felt a big hit on the back of my head. And the next thing I remember, I woke up and I was on the cement, and I couldn't move at all. So, I was just lying there in shock," she said.

KP said she was unconscious for about 10 minutes. She said once she woke up, she saw blood on her arm and she yelled for help.

Some customers in the Wawa convenience store behind the Metro station found her and quickly called police.

Once emergency medical responders arrived at the scene, KP said they repeatedly asked her if she "hadn't just fallen."

"I definitely did not just fall," KP said she told them.

The first responders took her to Sibley Memorial Hospital.

"They told the staff at Sibley that I had just fallen," she said. "They simply put me in a room with like a chair, and that was it. And then left me there for hours, while I was screaming and crying. I was throwing up in a trash can because I was in so much pain. I was begging and begging them for help."

When asked for comment, a Sibley Memorial Hospital spokesperson said they couldn't disclose information on any patient care.

After undergoing a CT scan, doctors concluded that she did not have brain damage.

"I just had a really bad concussion," KP said.

About two and a half weeks later, the Metro Transit Police Department told KP that they were able to get security camera footage from the Chase Bank across the street from the Metro station.

They told KP that the footage "showed a man taking, like, a running start and hitting the back of my head," the victim said. "They can't really tell what he was holding exactly; it could have been a rock; it could have been anything."

Security video also showed that the man went into the Wawa after the attack. Metro Transit Police issued a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) flyer with images appearing to show the suspect leaving the store while holding food containers.

"The police officer that is investigating my case had told me that they knew who he was in Tenleytown," KP said in conversation with NBC Washington on Aug. 24. "They told me that he had hit another woman. They told me that like a week ago."

NBC Washington reached out to the Metro Transit Police Department and D.C. police, but we were not able to get confirmation on possible other reports of attacks involving the same suspect.

Metro Transit Police said that "detectives are diligently working with local partners to obtain an identification of the suspect. Detectives are continuing to work active leads in this case."

"We work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure every customer is safe, but there are societal issues that extend beyond just Metro. What is happening at Metro is a microcosm of the same problems plaguing our communities and streets that need to be addressed," a Metro Transit Police spokesperson wrote in an email to NBC Washington.

"We have increased the visibility of MTPD officers throughout our system, partnered with law enforcement across the region to patrol stations along with special police officers, and we have cameras throughout our system on buses, trains, and in stations that help MTPD identify and arrest criminal offenders," their statement continued.

MTPD also said it has deployed crisis intervention specialists who work with officers to help people in crisis, including those struggling with mental health issues, substance use or housing insecurity, according to the email from the department.

When asked if she feels safe around the Tenleytown area, KP responded, "Definitely not." She said she is avoiding the location "at all costs."

"Definitely for young women, it is unfortunate that this is a reality," she said.

To stay safe, KP recommends "being on the lookout" and not traveling alone.

The police are moving the case to a prosecutor, which could allow an arrest to occur, according to KP.

KP hopes that legal proceedings are in motion so people can feel safe again around the Tenleytown area.

"But of course, there is no guarantee," she added.

MTPD encourages anyone who sees something suspicious or witnesses an incident to report it. Customers can text Metro Transit Police at MyMTPD (696873) or call 202-962-2121. In addition, Metro has emergency call buttons in every railcar and inside stations in the event of an emergency.