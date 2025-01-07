How to pay your respects as former President Jimmy Carter lies in state

Former President Jimmy Carter will be honored in D.C. starting Tuesday, and members of the public may pay their respects.

Three days of state funeral rites will begin. Carter’s remains, which have been lying in repose at the Carter Presidential Center since Saturday, will leave the Atlanta campus, accompanied by his children and extended family. Special Air Mission 39 will depart Dobbins Air Reserve Base north of Atlanta and arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, with a motorcade into Washington and the Capitol, where members of Congress will pay their respects at an afternoon service.

Carter, who died Dec. 29 at the age of 100, will then lie in state Tuesday night and again Wednesday. He then receives a state funeral Thursday at Washington National Cathedral. President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy.

When will late President Jimmy Carter lie in state?

Carter was scheduled to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, through 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. Organizers said, though, that inclement weather may delay all events related to Carter.

The line to the Capitol Visitor Center was set to open to the public at East Capitol and 2nd streets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The rotunda is set to be open to the public until midnight.

The rotunda is scheduled to be open for public viewing Wednesday starting at 7 a.m. and throughout the night. The rotunda will close to the public at 7 a.m. Thursday.

U.S. Capitol Police advised visitors to be prepared for cold weather conditions because the visitor line will extend outside.

Here’s what’s allowed and prohibited as you visit

Flowers, sealed envelopes and “other offerings” will not be allowed into the Capitol or the Capitol Visitor Center, Capitol Police said.

Cellphones and electronic devices must be turned off while in the Capitol.

Photography and recording will not be allowed while visitors are in the rotunda.

Prohibited items include: bags over 18" wide x 14" high x 8.5" deep; liquid and food of any kind, including unopened packaged food; guns; replica guns; ammunition; knives of any size; and pointed objects including knitting needles. Go here for a full list.

There’s no public parking on Capitol grounds, so police advise the use of public transportation.

The Carter Center said more than 23,000 people visited to pay their respects between Saturday night and Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.