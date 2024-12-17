How to minimize potential dangers of lithium-ion batteries

A child’s toy led to tragic results for a D.C. family last year.

In January 2023, India Smith showed News4 what was left of her Southeast home after the lithium-ion battery in her son’s hoverboard blew up.

“It was like a pop, pop, pop, pop and then boom, boom, boom, boom,” she said.

Now with Christmas a week away, D.C. fire officials sent out a reminder about lithium-ion batteries.

“We’ve also seen a rise in incidents of fires that may occur from the device itself or the battery,” said Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Ed Kauffman of D.C. Fire and EMS.

The batteries are found in items big and small, including e-bikes, scooters, laptops, toys and toothbrushes.

They have the potential to cause a lot of damage if they malfunction, so experts say to pay close attention before you charge a device in your home.

“Always be aware of changes in the battery, and what we mean by that is you may see discoloration of the battery, swelling of the battery or a foul odor,” Kauffman said.

Here are some safety tips if you think a lithium-ion battery will end up under the tree next week:

Store the device somewhere safe and room temperature away from combustibles.

Avoid overcharging by unplugging the device when it’s done.

Plug directly into the wall outlet — no extension cords or power strips.

Only use UL lab-tested devices and follow instructions.

“Taking the time to actually read the warnings and the proper usage that comes with the batteries, that comes with the devices,” Kauffman said. “And again, if you have any questions, D.C. Fire and EMS is here to assist.”

Officials are also reminding residents about general fire safety tips this holiday season, like making sure you have working smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in your home.