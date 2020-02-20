How to Level Up Your Home’s Interior Design

You've watched so much HGTV you could film an episode. Now, it's time to bring that interior design savvy into your own home. Mariella Cruzado, the owner of Splendor Styling — a D.C.-based decorating firm, says it's not as hard as it seems.

“It is very approachable. Design is approachable. It is right there. We have the internet these days,” says Cruzado.

Whether you own or rent, according to Cruzado, there are four easy ways to help give your place a forever feel.

While we spend a lot of time on social media, Cruzado says not to get too consumed with your space being picture-perfect. It should be comfortable, and it should work for you.

“It’s like the energy you start your days with that is going to dictate the rest of your life and the rest of your time,” she says.

Mariella Cruzado radically transformed her own D.C. home with these very tips. You can see the dramatic before and after pictures below.

Before Photos

After Photos

1. Create Bold Spaces

“Most people are afraid of going and painting everything and I understand. It's a big leap,” says Cruzado.

She recommends accentuating the nooks in your home, rather than hiding them.

“If you use wallpaper in your foyer for example, or use a special paint, you are creating another space. You're creating the illusion of having three rooms when you actually have an open floor plan," she says.

2. Add Meaningful Artwork

If you find a piece of art you fall in love with, just buy it. You’ll find a place for it. Cruzado recommends grouping pieces together for a more gallery-like feel.

3. Set the Mood With Statement Lighting

Light fixtures are jewelry for the home, and they add allure.

“It creates a bold statement when you enter the house. It’s the first thing you see and it just like makes the room. It makes you want to go there, says Cruzado.

4. Define Spaces With Area Rugs

Divide and conquer with a rug that defines the room. The bigger the better. The key is to ensure the front legs of the couch are on the rug.

Using rugs can even help open-concept spaces feel bigger with more distinct zones for hanging out, working or eating.