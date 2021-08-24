How to Help Afghan Refugees In the DC Area

Hundreds of Afghan refugees continue to arrive at Dulles International Airport with the clothes on their backs and loved ones in their arms.
Throughout the day, buses arrive at the Dulles Expo Center —a first stop in this country as Afghan refugees begin a new chapter in their lives.
Many onboard are mothers with babies in their arms fleeing chaos and what they feared would be certain death at the hands of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
While many wait to see where they are headed next, here are some organizations in the D.C. area that are helping.
Rise to Peace
Rise to Peace is using its resources to help link refugees with family. The organization is using group chats and social media to connect refugees.
On Sunday, the organization helped set up Northern Virginia Community College for refugees who were waiting to be taken to the Dulles Expo Center.
Dar Alnoor Islamic Community Center
The Dar Alnoor mosque in Northern Virginia is signing up volunteers and accepting donations to help resettle incoming Afghan refugees.
Lapis
Lapis in Adams Morgan is accepting donations until Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its restaurant location. Gift cards are preferred.
For more information on what's needed email: Fatima@thepopalgroup.com