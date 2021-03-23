How to Control Allergy Irritants in Your Home This Spring

Tree pollen comes with the arrival of spring, and some are already dealing with mold and indoor dust allergies which leads to headaches, coughing or a runny nose.

And with the coronavirus still a concern, people might wonder if their symptoms might be something more than just allergies. However, if your eyes and throat are itchy and you’re sneezing, it’s more likely allergies.

A lot of things can trigger allergies this time year, which is why Consumer Reports is sharing tips on how to control allergy irritants in the house.

Pets

Consumer Reports says you shouldn’t let them sleep on your bed. Pets not only shed dander, but they can carry pollen on their fur.

“To destroy things like pet dander, dust mites and pollen, wash your bedding in hot water that’s at least 120 degrees,” said Sara Morrow, Consumer Reports home editor.

Hair and Skin

Take a shower at bedtime to help wash off pollen that’s collected on your hair and skin so you don’t go to sleep with allergens that will make your symptoms worse.

Dust

Lots of irritants collect on your floors too, so vacuum at least once a week and be careful of vacuums that can introduce dust back into the air.

“Allergy sufferers should avoid a vacuum that collects debris in a bin, since particles can float back into the air when you empty it," Morrow said. "A better choice would be a bagged model with a HEPA filter.”

A portable air purifier can clean dust, smoke, and pollen from the air.

Opening windows to let in fresh air in can carry pollen into your home. Instead, run the air conditioner. It will help to lessen humidity, as allergens like mold and fungus thrive in moist, warm conditions.