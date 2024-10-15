House explodes in Haymarket after gas leak

The Prince William County Fire and Rescue is working to contain the flames of a home explosion in Haymarket after a gas leak.

The family who lived in the house were evacuated and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department, but neighbors told News4 that some of the family’s pets died in the explosion.

Units were dispatched to the 5900 block of Coby Hunt Court in Haymarket at 4:17 p.m. in response to a reported outside gas leak. At about 5:36 p.m., those units messaged the house had exploded.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue says initial reports are that an underground contractor struck a natural gas line, but it is not yet known what caused the explosion.

The units are still on the scene extiguishing the fire and the gas company is working to secure the leak.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue says there is no further danger to the community.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.