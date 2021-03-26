Homicide Suspect Escapes in Northwest DC

A homicide suspect escaped custody in Northwest D.C. Friday evening, police said.

Aaron Adgerson, 17, was last seen about 6:45 p.m. at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington in the 4200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW, where he was being held pending trial.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Adgerson stands 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 122 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion. He was wearing blue scrubs, a light gray jacket and a pair of slip on shoes.

Police arrested Adgerson Monday for a Jan. 25 homicide in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road SE, police said.

One man was killed and four others were injured when several gunmen opened fire at the New 7 Market that morning.

Family members said the deceased was 22-year-old Edward Wade of Southeast D.C.

He and his mother went to the market that morning, and Wade went in to pick up food while his mother waited outside, relatives said. That’s when multiple shooters opened fire.

Wade’s aunt said he was about to graduate from Virginia Union University.

Wade graduated from Anacostia High School where he won several awards for being a positive role model.

Anyone who knows where Adgerson is should call police at 202-727-9099or send an anonymous tip via text message to 50411.