Hogan: Maryland's COVID Case Rate Continues to Drop

Cases of COVID-19 in Maryland are on a continued decline, Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday.

“As one of the most vaccinated states, Maryland’s case rate and positivity rate are among the lowest in the country, and they are continuing to drop,” Hogan said in a release. “Maintaining immunity is critical to keeping our health and economic recovery going, and we urge eligible Marylanders to get a booster shot as soon as possible.”

Hogan will provide a COVID-19 update at a 2 p.m. news conference.

