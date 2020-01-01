Hit-Run Driver Hit Loudoun County Deputy Who Tried to Pull Him Over

A sheriff's deputy in Virginia tried to pull over a driver but instead was hit by him.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is seeking a driver who "sideswiped" a deputy who signaled for him to pull over on New Year's Day, the office said Wednesday afternoon.

The deputy received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The deputy was running radar in a neighborhood near S. Cottage Road and Lindsay Court. At about 11 a.m., the deputy signaled for the driver of a dark gray sedan with Ohio plates to pull over.

The driver appeared to be coming to a stop. But instead he sped up and hit the deputy.

The sedan was possibly a Honda or Toyota. It may have damage to the bumper and passenger side.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact the sheriff's office.