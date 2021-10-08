Hit-and-Run Driver Ran Over Woman Twice in Maryland Parking Lot

A woman suffered critical injuries when a driver ran her over twice and sped off early Thursday morning in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About 2 a.m., a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Pike & Rose shopping center near 24-year-old Vanessa Moya’s car, forcing her to stop and watch, according to her mother.

That’s when a driver ran into her daughter and took off, Alexandra Colina-Moya said.

Moya suffered a broken pelvis, sternum and ribs; a bleeding liver; and likely a collapsed lung, her mother said. She is in critical condition.

“We want justice; that’s all we want,” Colina-Moya said. “We want this woman to understand that she cannot continue living and being OK about it and have done this to my daughter.”

Montgomery County police told News4 they are looking at video of the hit-and-run and trying to identify the driver. Police said the investigation is very active and ask anyone with information to contact them.

Moya is the mother of a young girl. Her family said she is very weak and hardly able to talk.

“We’re asking for all the best wishes for my daughter right now and for a speedy recovery,” Colina-Moya said.