High School's Athletic Fields Closed Due to Antisemitic Vandalism

A high school in Maryland will close its athletic fields Saturday after multiple antisemitic incidents.

Flyers containing hate speech have been found on the fences surrounding Northwood High School's fields four times since early February, Montgomery County Public Schools said. Officials have not found those responsible for the hate vandalism.

The outdoor facilities that will be closed are athletic fields, the track, tennis courts and “all other external areas of the building,” according to an announcement from the school.

The new policy does not affect school system approved activities and sporting events. It does, however, mean that the surrounding community will no longer be able take advantage of the facilities.

Northwood high Principal Jonathan Garrick informed the community of the closure Thursday in an email.

“Northwood High School has been targeted by an outside hate group through flyers containing hate speech and antisemitic comments being posted at the same locations on our athletic fields,” Garrick said. “We recognize and regret the inconvenience this causes for our surrounding community. However, the safety of our students, staff and community must take precedence.

The school plans to install motion cameras on the fields and implement regular perimeter checks for added security. Garrick said they hope to reopen the facilities as soon as possible.

“It is our sincere hope that facilities will reopen as soon as a suspect(s) is apprehended or there is confidence the hate vandalism against our community has stopped,” he said.

Northwood High asks anyone with information about the incidents to immediately contact school administration.