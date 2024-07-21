Here's what DC-area leaders say about Biden leaving 2024 presidential race

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the democratic nomination.

Reactions from lawmakers around the DMV and across party lines poured in following the announcement.

Many leaders commended Biden on his years of public service, and some also praised him for putting the wellbeing of the nation before himself by dropping out.

“My gratitude and prayers are with President Biden,” wrote D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in a post on X. “His selfless decision today truly put America first. Thank you Mr. President.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Republican candidate for Senate and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan shared a similar sentiment.

“I believe he made the right decision for his family and the country,” he wrote on X. “These are dangerous and unprecedented times. He should be commended for putting the country ahead of personal ambition.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland applauded Biden and his long political career.

“Over the last four years – and throughout his decades of prior service – he has delivered on behalf of the American people, working to better the lives of millions, while never forgetting where he came from and who he was fighting for,” Van Hollen said in a statement.

Virginia Rep. Don Beyer called Biden “a great American.”

“Today he made a hard decision few others could have made, showed his character, and put his country first,” Beyer said in a statement. “I am proud of my support for Joe Biden, and proud of his patriotism.”

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia likened Biden’s decision to “the same patriotism that George Washington and Teddy Roosevelt demonstrated when they selflessly put their country above their own political ambitions” in a statement.

Some leaders also endorsed Harris and emphasized beating former President Donald Trump as a priority.

“I’m looking forward to working with my friend Kamala Harris and a great ticket mate to keep Virginia blue so that we can continue to build on our progress,” Kaine said.

“While there has to be an orderly process and the decision ultimately rests in the hands of the DNC delegates, I believe Vice President Harris has the experience, energy, and resolve to lead our nation,” said Virginia Sen. Mark Warner in a statement. “This November, we must defeat Donald Trump and his backwards agenda.”

Prince George’s County Executive and Maryland Democratic candidate for Senate Angela Alsobrooks also endorsed Harris and emphasized the differences in Harris’ and Trump’s platforms.

“She will provide a clear and stark contrast to the regressive vision Donald Trump has for this country,” Alsobrooks said in a statement. “She will make this race about the future and the kind of country our children deserve to inherit. Each and every one of us deserves that kind of leader.”

Beyer also showed support for Harris and said he will support her through a fair nomination process.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.