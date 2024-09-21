Here's how this weekend's trackwork is affecting Metro stations

You may want to build some extra time into your weekend plans if they involve taking Metro to the eastern end of the Blue, Orange or Silver lines.

Work on the aerial structure over the Anacostia River will close some stations along those lines. Shuttle buses will replace trains in those locations.

Here's the breakdown of which lines run to which station, and when, according to the Washington Metro Transit Association:

🔵 Blue Line service

On both Saturday and Sunday, Blue Line trains will run between the Franconia-Springfield station and Federal Center SW. Metro riders that want to go further east will need to exit at the Federal Center SW station and board a free shuttle bus to continue their journey.

Blue Line trains will not travel to the Capitol South, Eastern Market, Potomac Avenue, Stadium Armory, Benning Road, Capitol Heights, Addison Road, Morgan Boulevard or Downtown Largo stations.

🟠 Orange Line service

On Saturday, Orange Line trains will run between the Vienna station and Eastern Market. Metro riders that want to go further east will need to exit at the Eastern Market station and board a free shuttle bus to continue their journey.

Saturday's station closures means Orange Line trains will not travel to the Potomac Avenue, Stadium Armory, Minnesota Avenue, Deanwood, Cheverly, Landover or New Carrollton stations.

On Sunday, train service will resume from Cheverly to New Carrollton. Stations between Eastern Market and Cheverly will remain closed, and riders will still need to travel by shuttle bus for the four closed stations.

⚪ Silver Line service

On both Saturday and Sunday, Silver Line trains will run between the Ashburn station and Eastern Market. They will also run between Addison Road and Downtown Largo. Metro riders trying to get from Eastern Market to Addison Road will need to exit at Eastern Market and board a free shuttle bus to continue their journey.

Silver Line trains will not travel to the Potomac Avenue, Stadium Armory, Benning Road or Capitol Heights stations.

The Blue, Orange and Silver line closures will allow crews to "replace electrical systems and repair concrete," among other improvements, WMATA said.

🔴 The Red Line will also see service changes this weekend, as crews repair leaks for the Tunnel Leak Mitigation Project. Trains will single track between Van Ness and Friendship Heights, and run every 18 minutes between Dupont Circle and Shady Grove.