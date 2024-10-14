‘Heartbroken': Missing 5-year-old found dead in pond near his home in Waldorf

A 5-year-old autistic boy has been found dead in a pond near his home in Charles County, Maryland, after an hourslong search.

Miles McMahon, who was nonverbal, went missing from his home along St. Paul's Drive in Waldorf on Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police divers found his body in a nearby pond late Sunday evening.

Advocacy organization Autism Speaks says drowning is the leading cause of death among autistic people who wander and autistic children and adults are often drawn to water.

“We are heartbroken along with Miles’ family and all of you. Please keep Miles and his family in your thoughts and prayers as well as all first responders and all of those who assisted,” the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities searched for Miles McMahon for hours

McMahon was last seen on home security video leaving his home and skipping in his front yard while wearing a red T-shirt and no pants or shoes, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Family members looked for the boy but called 911 when they couldn’t find him.

Authorities arrived about 11 a.m., set up a perimeter and started focusing on nearby bodies of water. The sheriff’s office said searchers used specialized tracking apps, trained dogs, drones and a police helicopter. Neighbors were asked to look for McMahon around their homes and look at security footage.

Hours passed without anyone finding McMahon, and the sheriff’s office asked people to keep on their outdoor lights to help with the search.

The Maryland State Police dive team found McMahon in a pond near his home, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after midnight. Searchers had focused their efforts around the pond throughout the day, but a dive team that went in earlier hadn't found him, authorities said.

McMahon is the second autistic child to die in a pond in the D.C. area since July.

According to the National Autism Association, children with autism are 160 times more likely to die from drowning than the general population of children.

Here are tips from Autism Speaks to help keep your loved ones safe around water:

Emphasize the dangers of water

Take precautions to prevent wandering

Sign up for swim lessons

Montgomery and Fairfax counties both have aquatics programs geared toward people with disabilities.