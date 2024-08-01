Swimming

British Swim School offers affordable swim lessons for children with special needs

“The children are learning a life skill, a life-saving skill," Bonnie Alcid, owner of British Swim School, told News4 as she explained her passion for helping kids with special needs.

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

This past weekend, the Gaithersburg, Maryland, community conducted a frantic search for a missing 6-year-old boy with autism. Community members later found Fawzan Hassan’s body in a pond. 

“As families, as a community, it’s heartbreaking to hear any drowning instances,” Bonnie Alcid, owner of British Swim School, told News4. 

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The school offers swim lessons tailored to students with special needs and has eight locations throughout Montgomery and Fairfax counties. 

Drowning is the leading cause of death for people with autism who wander, according to the group Autism Speaks.  

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“The children are learning a life skill, a life-saving skill. And we have an opportunity to educate parents on the danger of water activity,” Alcid said. 

The school also partners with Hope Floats, a foundation that helps them offer financial aid. Special needs families who qualify for free and reduced lunch can get the swim lessons free of charge.

Christina Abbasi, a mother who takes her son, Alexander Abbasi, to the pool every week, said she wants to make sure he knows how to swim. 

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Northern Virginia 57 mins ago

Park Police officers who killed Bijan Ghaisar sue Interior Department

Wes Moore 3 hours ago

Gov. Moore suits up for UMD football practice

“Giving them the skills they need to kind of get out of situations, find solutions themselves, is extremely important because they’re not going to be the ones asking for help when an emergency arises,” she said. 

As for Alexander, his mom said he now loves the pool so much he can’t get enough. 

“The reason we have a hard time getting him out is because he’s having so much fun with his friends, that he wants to stay," she said.

This article tagged under:

SwimmingWorking 4 You
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us