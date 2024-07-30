Drowning is leading cause of death among people with autism who wander

This past Sunday, 6-year-old boy Fawzan Hassan was found dead in a pond at Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg, Maryland, near the playground where the boy went missing on Saturday, Montgomery County police said.

Hassan was nonverbal and had autism and was last seen at Bohrer Park on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Sunday afternoon, members of the community spotted his body in the water and authorities then confirmed it was him.

Over 100 people looked for him and the Montgomery County police and fire departments searched overnight Saturday and deployed drones with the assistance of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

According to the National Autism Association, children with autism are 160 times more likely to die from drowning than the general population of children.

They also said accidental drowning accounts for 71 percent of deaths and nearly half of wandering incidents happen when a non-parent is supervising the child

“Many autistic individuals are drawn to water and some are unable to understand the dangers associated with it. Tragically, the leading cause of death among autistic people who wander is drowning,” said Autism Speaks, an organization dedicated to doing research for people with autism and their families.

Here are more tips from Autism Speaks to help keep your loved ones safe around water:

Emphasize the dangers of water

Take precautions to prevent wandering

Sign up for swim lessons

Yetta Myrick, head of DC Autism Parents, who also has a child with autism, said more resources are needed for those with autism and families shouldn't be afraid to ask for help.

